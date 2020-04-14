Freeze on school sports events extended

Home » Nation

The Ministry of Education has issued a guideline suspending the resumption of major sports events and mass gatherings on campus amid the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of teachers and students.

According to the guideline, suspended events include single-sport events and comprehensive sports games.

The guideline also asked schools to make overall adjustments to students’ physical education, sports training and exercise activities in accordance with local epidemic prevention and control requirements.

It also called for deepening the reform of physical education by making full use of the Internet.