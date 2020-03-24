Fresh efforts to curb imported cases

Home » Nation

CHINA has scaled up measures to buck the rising trend of imported coronavirus disease cases, as the number reached 353.

A meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang yesterday, called for orderly resumption of work and production while ensuring effective epidemic prevention and control.

“At present, the spread of domestically transmitted epidemic has been basically blocked, but the risk of sporadic cases and regional outbreaks still exists,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

A two-pronged prevention and control strategy should be implemented by focusing on both the prevention of imported cases and a rebound in indigenous cases, according to the meeting.

The country faces a mounting risk posed by soaring cases overseas.

“China has prioritized the prevention of imported cases and taken targeted measures to curb cross-border COVID-19 transmission,” Song Yueqian, a General Administration of Customs official, said yesterday.

He told media that customs quarantine measures have been strengthened. People who are confirmed or suspected of contracting the virus, their close contacts and those who have tell-tale symptoms such as fever, will be sent to medical or quarantine facilities.

Each week, nearly 200 international flights connected Beijing with cities in 33 countries, including the United States, South Korea, France, Germany and Spain, bringing “unprecedented” risks to the airports in the capital, said Sun Shaohua, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Body temperature screenings are conducted at least twice on inbound passengers in Beijing.

Liu Haitao, of the National Immigration Administration, cautioned foreign travelers that transiting through Beijing during the epidemic would take extra time.

Beijing reported 15 new confirmed imported cases from 12am to 12pm yesterday, bringing the city’s total number to 122.

The National Health Commission received reports of 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, all of which were imported. Ten were reported in Shanghai.

The coastal province of Zhejiang will also put all arrivals from overseas in centralized quarantine facilities for 14 days.

The northeastern Heilongjiang Province has joined in tightened testing and quarantine for overseas arrivals, who are subject to temperature screening, nucleic acid testing and self-paid 14-day central observation.

The immigration authorities, in the meantime, said arriving foreigners must accurately fill in immigration forms, detailing their destinations and contact persons in China. “Those who fail to meet entry requirements, or do not answer inquires and report information according to facts, are not allowed to enter China,” said Liu.