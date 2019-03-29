The story appears on
Page A6
March 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fugitive returns
A CHINESE graft fugitive returned to China and turned himself in yesterday, 17 years after fleeing overseas, according to the country’s top anti-graft agency. Yu Shanfu, former vice president of Jianlibao Group, took advantage of his position to embezzle state-owned assets with others in 2000 and fled overseas in August 2002, said a statement on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.