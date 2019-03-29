Advanced Search

March 29, 2019

Fugitive returns

Source: Xinhua | 06:59 UTC+8 March 29, 2019 | Print Edition

A CHINESE graft fugitive returned to China and turned himself in yesterday, 17 years after fleeing overseas, according to the country’s top anti-graft agency. Yu Shanfu, former vice president of Jianlibao Group, took advantage of his position to embezzle state-owned assets with others in 2000 and fled overseas in August 2002, said a statement on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

