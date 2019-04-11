Advanced Search

April 11, 2019

Fugitive surrenders

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 April 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Yuan Guofang, a fugitive suspected of duty crime, has returned to China and surrendered. Yuan, a former official with Zhejiang branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, was suspected of bribery and fled overseas 25 years ago. He was listed on the Interpol Red Notice in October 2003. The illicit money he had obtained has been recovered and confiscated. Officials are urging fugitives to turn themselves and receive leniency.

