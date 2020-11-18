Fugitive’s properties to be seized

Home » Nation

A court in Hohhot, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, ruled yesterday that nine properties of a red notice fugitive, which are highly likely to be part of his illegal gains, should be confiscated.

The court found that Bai Jing, an embezzlement accused who is on the list of China’s most wanted graft suspects, took advantage of his post as an Agricultural Bank of China official to embezzle funds and obtained illegal gains totaling over 200 million yuan (US$30.4 million) from 2008 to 2011.

He later used part of the illicit gains to buy multiple housing estates in Beijing and Sanya in the southern Hainan Province, under the names of his relatives.

According to the court ruling, Bai’s crime of embezzling public funds is supported by evidence, and the nine properties in question were most likely purchased with the illegal proceeds he embezzled from public funds.

Bai fled overseas in 2013 and failed to turn himself in after the warrant for his arrest was issued.