Fun on the ice

Home » Nation

The 2020 Hohhot ice and snow sports season was opened in Hohhot, the capital of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Saturday.

The frozen East River, the perfect place to enjoy cool air in the summer, has become the city’s main spot for citizens to carry out ice and snow sports.

More than 3,000 square meters of ice are divided into several areas, including an ice car experience area, a speed skating area, and an ice hockey area.