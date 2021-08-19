Advanced Search

August 19, 2021

Fund ceases operation

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 19, 2021 | Print Edition

The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which has been accused of assisting rioters in Hong Kong, said yesterday that it will cease operation.

Founded on June 15, 2019, the fund claimed to provide support to those who were injured or arrested during the social unrest, including the incident on June 12, 2019.

