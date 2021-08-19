The story appears on
Page A2
August 19, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fund ceases operation
The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which has been accused of assisting rioters in Hong Kong, said yesterday that it will cease operation.
Founded on June 15, 2019, the fund claimed to provide support to those who were injured or arrested during the social unrest, including the incident on June 12, 2019.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.