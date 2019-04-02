Gadgets banned

Home » Nation

A BAN on radio equipment and electromagnetic gadgets went into effect yesterday in the core silence zone of the world’s largest telescope in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

Covering a wide range of electronic equipment from phones, digital cameras and smart wearable devices, to tablets, speakers and drones, the ban is part of a new regulation to keep the noise down and prevent human activities from affecting the telescope, known as the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope. The total quiet area of FAST includes a 5km radius as the core zone, a 5km to 10km radius as the intermediate zone and a peripheral zone that covers a radius of 10km to 30km. “Radio telescopes work by tracking and reading faint energy waves from stars and gases. They require a nearly interference-free environment,” said Jiang Peng, chief engineer of FAST with the National Astronomical Observatories of China.