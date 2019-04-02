Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 2, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gadgets banned

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 2, 2019 | Print Edition

A BAN on radio equipment and electromagnetic gadgets went into effect yesterday in the core silence zone of the world’s largest telescope in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

Covering a wide range of electronic equipment from phones, digital cameras and smart wearable devices, to tablets, speakers and drones, the ban is part of a new regulation to keep the noise down and prevent human activities from affecting the telescope, known as the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope. The total quiet area of FAST includes a 5km radius as the core zone, a 5km to 10km radius as the intermediate zone and a peripheral zone that covers a radius of 10km to 30km. “Radio telescopes work by tracking and reading faint energy waves from stars and gases. They require a nearly interference-free environment,” said Jiang Peng, chief engineer of FAST with the National Astronomical Observatories of China.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿