Game on! Sports are booming over China

Zhang Yimeng, a 9-year-old, has been fencing for more than three years in a club in Jinan, east China’s Shandong Province.

It is not cheap: Zhang’s parents have paid 8,800 yuan (US$1,265) a year for four years.

That does not include expenses for travel, accommodation and uniforms when he participates in competitions away from home.

“We are glad that Yimeng has become more independent and confident after fencing for nearly four years.

“All is worth it,” said his father Zhang Kan, adding he will let his baby daughter learn to fence too after she turns five.

Zhang Yimeng’s story mirrors the boom in China’s sports training industry.

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a broader awareness of the importance of sports.

So, more and more Chinese parents have chosen various sports courses for their kids during this summer vacation.

Twelve-year-old Yang Yu enrolled in swimming, diving and ski courses this summer compared with only swimming last summer.

“Exercising with friends is more effective than staying at home.

“More importantly, exercise makes me keep my weight down,” Yang said after she finished training on a ski simulator.

The cost of sports courses ranges from 1,000 yuan to over 10,000 yuan.

According to a survey released by the People’s Bank of China in early July, when asked about the items that Chinese citizens plan to spend more in the coming three months, education tops the list at 29.8 percent. That was followed by medical care at 28.3 percent.