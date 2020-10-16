Gansu on a green road to good life

Home » Nation

Pushing her two-year-old baby boy in a stroller through the greenery of a sports park, Zi Aijuan, a 28-year-old mum with two kids, went for a brisk walk to work out.

Zi lives in Baiyin City along the Yellow River near Jinling Park of northwest China’s Gansu Province.

“It took me less than 10 minutes to get to the sports park,” Zi said, adding that there are several parks that are easily accessible downtown.

During last few years, more and more city parks, including ecological parks and sports parks, have played an important role in inspiring people to keep in touch with nature as well as physical and mental health.

Last October, the local government started building a sports park next to Jinling Park, which includes an 8-a-side soccer field, two basketball courts, a tennis court and several badminton courts.

Hao Jie often plays soccer with his friends in the sports park, which opened in August.

“I’m so glad that I can play soccer in such a beautiful field,” Hao said, adding that he and his teammates can enjoy the comfortable conditions and the friendly atmosphere within Jinling Park after a game.

Ten different parks with fitness equipment have been built in Baiyin over the last few years.

“It takes someone in Baiyin less than 15 minutes to find a fine park to do exercise,” Liu Hong, a director from the Administration of Landscape Management of Baiyin, said.