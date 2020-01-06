The story appears on
Page A6
January 6, 2020
Garbage sorting increasingly effective
The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development says 237 cities have started to practice garbage sorting.
In 46 key cities around the country, household garbage classification has covered 77,000 housing estates — or 53.9 percent — and 49 million households, according to the ministry.
Garbage sorting has reached more than 70 percent of housing estates in 18 cities including Shanghai, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
By the end of 2020, relevant laws, regulations and standard systems for garbage sorting will be established, according to a plan jointly released by the ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission.
Of the 46 key cities, 30 have issued laws or regulations on the classification of household garbage.
