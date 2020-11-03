Advanced Search

November 3, 2020

Gas leak kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 November 3, 2020 | Print Edition

Four people were killed and three others injured by gas poisoning in the city of Mianyang, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The accident occurred about 7:50am on Saturday when seven employees of a company were left unconscious by carbon monoxide poisoning in their dormitory, according to the publicity department of Anzhou District of Mianyang.

Preliminary investigations showed that the deaths were cause by poor ventilation in the bathroom.

