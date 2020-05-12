Gene linked to arterial aging identified

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have identified a gene that is related to arterial aging in primates.

Age-related changes in artery properties are high-risk factors for some cardiovascular diseases. But scientists’ understanding of arterial aging and the development of early interventions have been limited.

Researchers from the Institute of Zoology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Peking University and other Chinese research institutions analyzed the aging aortas of cynomolgus monkeys.

The aorta is one of the most lesion-susceptible regions with age. Analysis shows the cynomolgus monkeys’ aging aortas exhibited characteristics of arterial aging, such as increased wall thickness, fibrous cap formation and arterial calcification.

Using the technology called single-cell transcriptome sequencing, the researchers found that the expression of FOXO3A, a gene that is thought to play a role in longevity, decreased in six types of monkey vascular cells during aging.

They then knocked out the FOXO3A gene in human vascular endothelial cells. The vascular endothelium is the inner lining of blood vessels, regulating vascular wall function. The cells presented significant cellular degeneration, such as reduced abilities in proliferation, movement and repairability.

The findings have been reported in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers said that their study provides insights into the understanding of primate arterial aging and clues for developing new treatment of age-associated vascular disorders in the future.