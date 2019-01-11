Global anti-corruption hunt a success

Home » Nation

China’s worldwide anti-corruption manhunt brought back 1,335 fugitives and recovered 3.54 billion yuan (US$519.44 million) of illegal gains in 2018, according to the latest official figures.

They included 307 former members of the Communist Party of China or government employees, according to the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission.

Of the 307 fugitives, five were on the Interpol Red Notice of 100 Chinese corruption fugitives most wanted by China.

China has run the manhunt coded “Sky Net” for four years, focusing mainly on corrupt fugitives and illegal asset recovery overseas, amid a renewed anti-corruption drive.

In all, “Sky Net” operations have captured more than 5,000 fugitives from more than 120 countries and regions, including 56 fugitives on the red notice, and recovered more than 10 billion yuan.