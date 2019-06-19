Global forum to fight terrorism

Home » Nation

AN international counterterrorism forum hosted by China’s armed police force opened in Beijing yesterday.

With the theme Special Forces Sniping, the four-day event, Great Wall-2019 International Forum on Counterterrorism, has attracted more than 240 representatives from the military and police forces of 31 countries including China, France, Pakistan, Israel and Uzbekistan.

This year’s forum aims to jointly build a platform for cooperation with different countries to share experiences and improve capabilities to effectively handle terrorist incidents and safeguard national security and social stability, said Qin Tian, deputy commander of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force.

“We will work with an open attitude and pragmatic actions to jointly make the Great Wall Forum a platform for international cooperation, so we can share experiences, and pool our wisdom and strength, to effectively improve our ability to carry out our missions and to better benefit the people of all nations,” he added.

During the forum, participants are scheduled to attend five seminar sessions, view military training demonstrations and visit counter-terrorism training facilities.

In recent years, the armed police has hosted events including the Great Wall International Forum on Counterterrorism and the Sharp Blade International Sniping Competition, aiming to inspire mutual learning and promote friendship.