Global graft net snares another one

A fugitive graft suspect, Huang Yide, has returned to China to surrender himself to the authorities, China’s top anti-graft authority announced yesterday.

Huang, former board chairman of two companies in central China’s Hunan Province, was suspected of embezzling state assets together with a leading official of a state-owned enterprise and fled overseas in February 2019, according to a statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

The anti-graft agency of Zhuzhou, Hunan, started an investigation into Huang’s case in March 2019. All Huang’s illicit gains have now been frozen.

His return is a major achievement for China’s strengthened anti-corruption efforts targeting its SOEs and for the country’s fugitive repatriation work, said an official with the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under China’s central anti-corruption coordination group, pledging intensified work.

The first 11 months of last year saw the repatriation of 1,229 fugitives as a result of China’s “Sky Net 2020” operation targeting criminal suspects who had fled overseas.