Goals and tasks for education 2035 revealed

TWO plans outlining the education sector’s modernization and development up to 2035 have been made public.

One of the plans sets the goals and tasks for 2035, while the other details the facilitation of the education modernization drive to 2022.

Eight goals were proposed in the education modernization plan 2035, which was released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

The goals highlight the accessibility of quality education from preschool to higher education stages, and from vocational training to special schooling for the disabled.

The plan also specified 10 strategic tasks, including ensuring equal access to basic public education services, building world-class universities and opening education further to the world.

Under the opening-up item, there are also detailed objectives such as promoting the mutual recognition of degrees and diplomas as well as education cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The five-year implementation plan covering the period from 2018 through 2022, released by the general offices of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, specified 10 key tasks in advancing education modernization, including requirements on the enhanced use of information technology.

The year 2035 is of special importance in China’s overall development timetable, as the country has pledged to realize socialist modernization by then.

At the 19th CPC National Congress, the Party identified that strengthening education is fundamental to the pursuit of national rejuvenation and promised to give priority to education, further reform in education, speed up its modernization, and develop education that people are satisfied with.

The compilation of the 2035 plan also demonstrated China’s active participation in global education governance.

This includes fulfillment of its commitment under the United Nations 2030 sustainable development agenda, as well as its contribution of Chinese wisdom, the Chinese experience and the Chinese approach to the world education development, said an official with the Ministry of Education.

The drafting of the documents began in early 2016. The focus was on implementing the CPC Central Committee’s strategic plans on the reform in education, and integrating the spirit of the CPC Central Committee and national strategies into the documents.

Over the course of the drafting, experts were called on to carry out prospective studies on issues such as the development trend of education and the demographic structure.

The World Bank and UNESCO were invited to offer their suggestions, according to the official.

The drafting also featured research teams dispatched to different areas to consult local entrepreneurs, scholars and officials, as well as advice and suggestions collected among related departments, organizations and local authorities.