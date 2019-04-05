Good growth in transit systems

Home » Nation

A total of 35 Chinese mainland cities had rail-based transit systems in operation at the end of 2018, according to the China Association of Metros.

The combined length of the 185 urban rail transit lines in these cities has reached around 5,761 kilometers.

In 2018, China invested nearly 547 billion yuan (US$81.5 billion) in the construction of urban rail transport, up 14.9 percent year on year.

About 6,374km of lines are under construction.

“China’s urban rail transit has seen good growth momentum for three consecutive years,” said Xie Zhengguang, president of the association.

Urban rail transit is an all-encompassing term for local rail systems, such as metros, monorail and trams.