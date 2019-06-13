Good summer harvest

Home » Nation

China is expected to see a bumper harvest of summer crops this year, with nearly 80 percent of the crops already harvested, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The total area for growing summer crops remains stable at around 26.7 million hectares this year, while the average output from each hectare of wheat, the main summer crop, is expected to rise. The good harvest is due to favorable wheat price policies, technological support to increase per unit area yield as well as effective disaster-control measures. Grain output stood at 138.72 million tons in 2018, down 2.2 percent from 2017.