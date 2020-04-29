Government services set to resume, says Lam

Home » Nation

China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will resume government services in phases, with the first phase starting from Monday, as the COVID-19 epidemic situation stabilizes, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

Hong Kong’s daily increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has remained in single digits over the past two weeks, with no new case reported in four days.

Lam announced the decision before attending the HKSAR Executive Council meeting, saying that the majority of civil servants and staff working for the government, excluding those working at schools or some venues run by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, will begin working from their offices again from Monday, and public services, including counter services, will resume normal opening hours.

She added that in the first phase, some public facilities, including outdoor playgrounds, libraries and museums, will reopen to the public, and while HKSAR government meetings are allowed to take place, large-scale events such as ceremonies still cannot be held.

A raft of epidemic-prevention measures are due to expire on May 7, including 14-day quarantine for all arrivals from the Chinese mainland, restrictions on venues, including restaurants and bars, and limited public gathering of no more than four people.

Given the volatility of the epidemic, Lam said the HKSAR government as well as the public need to remain alert.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said in a statement later that the government will adopt measures at public facilities which will reopen under the first phase to avoid public gatherings of more than four people, and members of the public are encouraged to continue to use alternative means to receive services they need.