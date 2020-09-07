Govt apps help study of Chinese

Home » Nation

The Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China’s Ministry of Education has launched four international online platforms for learning the Chinese language.

Besides the launch on Saturday, “Chinese Plus” cloud services, then “Chinese Bridge” app and two other platforms were also on the scheduled agenda of the International Forum on Trade in Education Service at the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2020 that opened on Friday.

At present, more than 4,000 universities, over 30,000 primary and secondary schools as well as over 45,000 colleges of Chinese studies in more than 70 countries and regions around the world have offered Chinese courses, said Liu Jin, director of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges with the MOE. About 200 million people outside China have learned, and use Chinese.

“Online platforms can help the development of Chinese education internationally amid the epidemic,” said Zhao Guocheng, deputy head of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation.

About 18,000 companies and institutions from 148 countries and regions and about 100,000 people have registered for the CIFTIS.