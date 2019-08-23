Govt moves to safeguard personal rights

Home » Nation

A NEW draft of the personal rights section of the civil code was submitted yesterday to the bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee for a third reading.

In a chapter on privacy and personal information protection, the draft revised the definition of personal information by including a person’s email address and whereabouts, in addition to name, birth date, address, ID card and telephone numbers, among others.

In a move to better protect privacy, the draft proposed in a new clause banning any organization or individual from searching, entering, spying on and filming others’ hotel rooms or other private spaces, unless otherwise prescribed by law or with the rights holder’s consent.

The new draft has also gone a step further in regulating scientific studies related to human genes or embryos by banning such activities from “harming public interests.”

Those who conduct medical or scientific studies on human genes or embryos shall abide by laws, rules and relevant regulations, the new draft said.

People’s health shall not be harmed, ethical and moral standards shall not be violated and public interest shall not be harmed, it added.