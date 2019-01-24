Govt moves to throw out the cybertrash

Home » Nation

China has cleaned up more than 7 million pieces of harmful information in a recent campaign to create a healthy cyberspace, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

As of Monday, more than 7.09 million harmful items of online information have been cleaned up and more than 308,000 illegal online accounts been canceled.

A total of 733 websites have been shut down, nearly 10,000 mobile apps cleaned up and 53,000 related tip-offs handled by authorities.

The six-month campaign, launched by the CAC on January 3, targeted 12 types of pernicious online information.

News aggregator, Tiantian Kuaibao, was found to have spread vulgar, negative and harmful information, which damaged the online environment and drew a public backlash. The CAC encourages netizens, media and all sectors of society to supervise their work and actively report all kinds of behavior and pernicious information that violate laws and regulations.