‘Graffiti villages’ bring back life for Taiwan elderly

Nestled in the mist-covered foothills of Taiwan’s central mountain range, Ruan Chiao Village is virtually devoid of young people, but artist Wu Tsun-hsien is coaxing the Instagram generation back by transforming local homes into a canvas of color.

Dipping his brush into a tin of beige emulsion, he carefully applies new layers of paint to his latest production — a vibrant rural scene depicting farmers in traditional weave hats tending to a flock of animals.

Behind him an elderly villager shuffles his way down the main street, which is plastered with Wu’s colorful paintings.

“This village is full of old people,” the 55-year-old laments, explaining how the vast majority of youngsters — including his own children — have moved to the city, leaving elderly residents listless and lonely.

But paintings have started to bring young visitors — always keen for a selfie in a photo-friendly location — back.

“These drawings attracted many tourists to come visit. The old people who were left here are no longer so bored. This was my biggest gain,” he beams.

Wu is not alone in this.

There are now some half a dozen so-called “graffiti villages” in Taiwan that have been festooned with artwork in a bid to inject some life into rural places that have been emptied of its young.

Taiwan’s 23 million population is rapidly aging. The birth rate has plummeted — only 180,000 children were born last year, an eight-year low.

The Wu family has experienced this flight first hand.

The ancestral home is occupied by his wife’s father, 81, and mother, 72, who still work a few plots of land in the hills above the village growing vegetables.