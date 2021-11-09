‘Green pass’ helps farmers get produce to market

Home » Nation

Yang Tao, a leek farmer from northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, breathed a sigh of relief as he watched bundles of leeks being loaded and transported away.

Although the region was hit by the COVID-19 resurgence, Yang, 34, from Xingwang Village in the regional capital Yinchuan, not only sold the first batch of leeks from his own five greenhouses but also helped other villagers with the sale of leeks.

It is a “green pass” that has ensured the timely delivery of farm produce.

“With the green pass and a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours, I have no trouble transporting the leeks,” Yang said, adding that the vegetable is sold at 6 yuan (US$0.94) per kilogram, almost the same as last year.

In mid-October, just when leeks were about to hit the market, a resurgence of COVID-19 befell Ningxia.

To curb the spread of the virus, local authorities adopted strict measures including traffic control, making it initially difficult for fresh leeks to reach the market.

“Only small vendors nearby could come to purchase, so the leek price once dropped drastically,” Yang recalled. He said that the price of the first batch of leeks is usually the highest, but this year, due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the vegetables were sold at only 4 yuan per kg.

After learning about the hardships of the villagers, Wang Wenguo, a village cadre from Xingwang, informed the higher authorities and helped the villagers apply for green passes for vegetable transportation.

To balance pandemic prevention and production, authorities in Ningxia not only strove to address issues involving agricultural production and sales but also helped companies with worker and material transportation.

In the Jinji industrial park in Wuzhong City, home to 138 enterprises and 22,000 workers, the management committee has helped enterprises apply for about 5,000 passes for key workers in as well as passes for vehicles to ensure normal industrial production and operation.

“The outbreak affected the project to some extent, but fortunately, most of the construction workers were living on site, and after three rounds of nucleic acid testing and a series of anti-epidemic measures, construction works resumed,” said Lian Junhong, general manager of a food additive company in the park.