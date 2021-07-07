The story appears on
July 7, 2021
Related News
Guangdong ferries close for storms
Maritime authorities in south China’s Guangdong Province said that roll-on and roll-off passenger ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended due to forecasts of strong storms and winds.
The suspension began at 8pm last night, according to the maritime safety administration in the city of Zhanjiang.
July is a peak season for typhoons. As of 2pm yesterday, a total of 23 typhoon alerts had been issued in cities including Shantou, Chaozhou, Zhanjiang and Maoming.
The Guangdong provincial meteorological station said a tropical depression was expected to land in some areas of Quanzhou in neighboring Fujian Province or Shanwei in Guangdong Province last night, with another approaching Hainan Island.
The tropical depressions will bring rainstorms and strong winds in large parts of Guangdong, according to the station.
