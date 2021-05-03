Guangdong seals record 11th CBA title

Home » Nation

The Guangdong Southern Tigers repeated their triumph over the Liaoning Flying Leopards to refresh their own record by winning a historic 11th Chinese Basketball Association championship.

Guangdong further built their dynasty by winning a third consecutive CBA championship after defeating Liaoning 110-103 in overtime in Game 3 of the CBA finals in Guangdong on Saturday, for a 2-1 triumph. Hu Mingxuan was named finals MVP.

“I would like to thank Guangdong for giving chances to young players like me. This is an award for the entire team. It is the power of our team that made me who I am,” said the 23-year-old guard.

Coach Du Feng, who started his second coaching spell with Guangdong in the 2018-2019 season, attributed the success this time to “faith and hunger for championship.”

“It’s been a tough journey,” said the tearful 39-year-old. “We lost Marshon (Brooks) in the antepenultimate match of the regular season, which meant we had to change our system in a short time. I would like to thank my players for their trust and support.”

The coach hailed veteran Zhou Peng, calling the 31-year-old the FMVP in his heart.

“He is the most important player in our squad. His critical block in our quarterfinal against Beijing saved our season. He is always here and there on the defensive end. His contribution is not reflected in numbers sometimes, but he never complains about anything, and he helps young players grow. I respect him the most,” Du gushed.

Sonny Weems chipped in 29 points, including 14 in the third quarter, for Guangdong. The 34-year-old also had 10 rebounds and eight assists. Hu contributed 19 points and Zhao Rui and Zhou scored 15 apiece.

Guo Ailun led Liaoning with 24 points and 13 assists. Fu Hao contributed 24 points.

“It’s been a difficult season for our players. We had a chance to win the title, especially in Game 3, but we were not good enough,” Liaoning coach Yang Ming said, trying to hold back tears. “But we have given our all. From the coaching staff to the players, we fought till the last bullet.”