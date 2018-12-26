The story appears on
Page A6
December 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Guangdong swine fever
A NEW case of African swine fever in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, has been confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. On a farm of 90 pigs in Huizhou’s Boluo County, 11 were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 11 were dead, the ministry said. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block the transportation of, cull and disinfect all the affected pigs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.