Guangdong swine fever

A NEW case of African swine fever in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, has been confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. On a farm of 90 pigs in Huizhou’s Boluo County, 11 were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 11 were dead, the ministry said. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block the transportation of, cull and disinfect all the affected pigs.