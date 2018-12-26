Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Guangdong swine fever

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A NEW case of African swine fever in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, has been confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. On a farm of 90 pigs in Huizhou’s Boluo County, 11 were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 11 were dead, the ministry said. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block the transportation of, cull and disinfect all the affected pigs.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿