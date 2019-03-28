Guangdong wants talented migrants

Home » Nation

Guangdong has proposed a more preferential permanent residence policy for talented people and will pilot a skilled migration system for nine cities in the Pearl River Delta.

Li Shiwei, director of the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, said Guangdong would implement the pilot skilled migration system in nine cities of the Pearl River Delta and shorten the approval period for foreign talent to apply for permanent residence.

China’s Ministry of Public Security had previously issued 16 entry-exit policies to support the construction of the Guangdong Free Trade Zone and innovation-driven development. It proposed that foreign talent can apply for permanent residence through the points evaluation system, market-oriented recognition of talent channels, and a conversion mechanism from working residence to permanent residence qualification.

Currently, the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department and other departments are stepping up research on the skilled migration system and further optimizing the existing methods for identifying and evaluating talent, to quickly formulate an implementation plan for the skilled migration system.

As for the entry and exit of foreign talent, there are two channels for visas. One is the regular channel to apply to visa agencies stationed overseas, and the other is to apply for visas directly at visa agencies in Guangdong.

At the same time, foreigners who come to work in Guangdong for a short term within 90 days can apply for visiting visas. After entering China, they are exempted from applying for work permits and residence permits, according to Li.