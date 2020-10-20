The story appears on
Page A8
October 20, 2020
Guangzhou case traced
GENETIC sequencing shows a new asymptomatic case in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, is connected to an imported COVID-19 case, Guangzhou health authorities said on Sunday.
The viral sequence of the 40-year-old man surnamed Wang, who works in a hotel in Huadu District, where overseas arrivals undergo concentrated quarantine, is highly homologous to that of an imported case, who stayed in the hotel earlier this month, according to Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission.
Wang tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday in a routine nucleic acid testing. He was sent to Huadu District People’s Hospital, where he tested positive again. On Friday, he was transferred to Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital.
By 7am on Sunday, more than 148,000 people in Guangzhou had received nucleic acid testing, with no new infections
