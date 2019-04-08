Guangzhou plans for world-class flower park

Home » Nation

KNOWN as the “Flower City” because of its year-round flowers, south China’s Guangzhou plans to create Guangzhou Garden, local authorities said.

Construction will start in May, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Forestry and Landscaping.

The garden will be built in the south part of the Baiyun Mountain scenic area covering 150 hectares.

The garden will consist of a city leisure park, including a core area with a boutique garden, a service area which can be used for flower industry exhibitions, a flower culture experience area, a comprehensive ecological park and a performance stage.

The garden will be open to the public throughout the year, with 8 million visitors expected each year.