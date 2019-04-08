The story appears on
Page A5
April 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Guangzhou plans for world-class flower park
KNOWN as the “Flower City” because of its year-round flowers, south China’s Guangzhou plans to create Guangzhou Garden, local authorities said.
Construction will start in May, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Forestry and Landscaping.
The garden will be built in the south part of the Baiyun Mountain scenic area covering 150 hectares.
The garden will consist of a city leisure park, including a core area with a boutique garden, a service area which can be used for flower industry exhibitions, a flower culture experience area, a comprehensive ecological park and a performance stage.
The garden will be open to the public throughout the year, with 8 million visitors expected each year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.