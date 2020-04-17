Guangzhou starts work on new arena

Home » Nation

A professional football stadium, with a capacity of 100,000, broke ground yesterday in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Chinese Super League champion Guangzhou Evergrande will be the owner of the country’s largest football stadium, the capacity of which will surpass Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

The stadium, with a floor area of 150,000 square meters, is designed with the appearance of a blooming lotus and will be a landmark of Guangzhou, China’s “city of flowers.”

Evergrande Group, the owner of Guangzhou Evergrande, will invest a total of 12 billion yuan (US$1.69 billion) to build the stadium and sports complex. The plot of land the new structure will stand on alone cost 6.8 billion yuan.

Xia Haijun, president of Evergrande Group, said construction will be completed before December 2022.

“We hope the stadium will host the opening ceremony of the Asian Championships in 2023,” Xia said.

“We will build another three or five top-level professional football stadia with capacities of 80,000 to 100,000 in China,” he added.

Guangzhou Evergrande has won eight CSL titles in nine years from 2011 to 2019 and was also crowned AFC Champions League winner in 2013 and 2015.

China will host the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 and the 2023 AFC Asian Championships. Hosting world football events is a major objective in the Chinese government’s 2015 plan for football reform and development, with hopes that the country will have developed into a global footballing powerhouse by 2050.

However, the lack of football facilities is a major obstacle for China’s football development.