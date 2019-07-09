Guideline for advancing education reform issued

Home » Nation

THE Communist Party of China Central Committee and State Council yesterday published a new guideline for advancing education reform and improving the quality of compulsory education.

The guideline aims to develop an education system that will foster citizens with an all-round moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic grounding, in addition to a hard-working spirit, according to the document.

Efforts will be made in fostering comprehensive quality with firm faith, patriotism, integrity, broad knowledge and striving spirit, it said. Among the 26 items in the document is a ban on schools replacing the national curricula with regional or school-based curricula.

Neither can primary and middle schools, covering China’s nine-year compulsory education, use textbooks that haven’t been approved by authorities.

The document also makes clear that primary and middle schools are banned from using overseas curricula and textbooks.

Moral education and all-round development of students will be priorities and the efforts must cover every student in every school, it added.

The guideline reiterates that local governments should always give priority to investment in education and keep improving the salaries of teachers, ensuring that the average pay of teachers is no lower than that of local civil servants.

The country will secure the fiscal investment for compulsory education and motivate schools with higher education quality to help ordinary schools to achieve balanced compulsory education.

According to the guideline, compulsory education should emphasize the effectiveness of moral education with efforts on cultivating ideals and faith, core socialist values, China’s fine traditional culture and mental health.

The document stressed elevating intellectual grounding level to develop the cognitive ability and stimulate the sense of innovation of the students.

It also called for strengthening physical education, enhancing aesthetic training with more art curricula and activities, and encouraging students to participate in more physical work to boost their hard-working spirit.