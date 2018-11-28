HIV/AIDS cases decline

Home » Nation

Beijing has reported fewer new HIV carriers and AIDS patients between January and October, according to health authorities.

A total of 2,874 new HIV/AIDS cases were reported in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.86 percent year on year, bringing the total number to 29,063, the Beijing Center for Diseases Prevention and Control said ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. Most cases of AIDS in China are the result of sexual transmission.