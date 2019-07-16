HK attack leaves 22 in hospital

Home » Nation

ANOTHER violent clash broke out on Sunday night in Sha Tin, Hong Kong shopping mall, which left 22 people hospitalized, three in serious condition. Calling the rioters “thug” protesters, Hong Kong’s police chief condemned the violence.

The unrest was the latest demonstration by protesters of the now-suspended fugitive bill, which was called off after authorities received mixed reactions from the Hong Kong society.

“One of our officer’s finger was cut by rioters; some others were hit by sharp objects. I strongly condemn the rioters, and we will try our best to investigate it,” said Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung.

Eleven police officers have been hospitalized due to the recent unrest, according to Lo. The police chief also voiced his appreciation of their efforts to put an end to the violence.

“I’m grateful to my officers for their hard work under such a huge pressure. They contribute much to HK’s safety and the city’s order, and deserve the respect of the society,” he said, adding that he’s sad to see them attacked like this.