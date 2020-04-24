HK charges 2 in murder of cleaner

Home » Nation

Two men were charged with murder in the death of a 70-year-old cleaner during the months-long social unrest last year, Hong Kong police said.

Senior Superintendent Chan Tin-chu of the New Territories North Regional Crime Headquarters told a press conference yesterday that on November 13, 2019, cleaner Luo Changqing was attacked and hit in the head by hard objects outside the North District Town Hall in Sheung Shui. He died the next day.

The police have so far arrested three males and three females, aged between 15 and 18. Two of the three males are aged 16 and 17, respectively. They were charged yesterday with murder, wounding with intent and riots and taken to a court in Tuen Mun for trial.

Chan did not rule out more arrests in the case, saying anyone who violates the law would be brought to justice.