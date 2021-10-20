Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

October 20, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

HK chief breaks elbow

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 20, 2021 | Print Edition

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam left the hospital yesterday after suffering a minor right elbow fracture in a fall at her official residence.

Lam attended the Queen Mary Hospital by herself after her fall at the Government House on Monday night and stayed in the hospital for observation. She will be on leave for the time being, and John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, will be the acting chief executive.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿