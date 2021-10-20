The story appears on
October 20, 2021
HK chief breaks elbow
Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam left the hospital yesterday after suffering a minor right elbow fracture in a fall at her official residence.
Lam attended the Queen Mary Hospital by herself after her fall at the Government House on Monday night and stayed in the hospital for observation. She will be on leave for the time being, and John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, will be the acting chief executive.
