HK court sends Lai back to jail

Home » Nation

THE Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday overturned the bail granted to Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, and remanded him in custody again until his next court appearance on February 1.

The panel of three judges, chief justice Geoffrey Ma, permanent judges Andrew Cheung and Roberto Ribeiro, who were all designated judges in handling cases concerning the national security law in Hong Kong, heard the case yesterday.

“We consider it reasonably arguable in the present case that the learned judge may have erred,” the judges said in their ruling, referring to Article 42 of the security law.

The article stipulates that “no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”

The ruling comes a week after Lai, who was charged with fraud and violation of the national security law, was released on HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) bail.

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old Lai resigned as chairman and executive director of Next Digital, which runs the Apple Daily newspaper, according to a filing made to the Hong Kong bourse.