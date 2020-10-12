HK drug arrests rise

Home » Nation

A total of 2,135 people were arrested over drug-related crimes from January to August this year, the Hong Kong police said on Saturday.

They included 289 suspects under 21, up from 180 in the same period in 2019. Arrests for marijuana use under 21 also increased, from 58 to 110.

Illegal possession or use of dangerous drugs is punishable by up to seven years in jail a fine of HK$1 million (US$ 129,000). Trafficking carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of HK$5 million.