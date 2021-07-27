The story appears on
HK jewelry, diamonds shows open
THE 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewelery Show and 7th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, opened in the Special Administrative Region yesterday.
The twin shows, with a long history, were the first two physical trade fairs staged by the HKTDC since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The shows took place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.
And for the first time, they were held in a hybrid format with both a physical exhibition and an online business matching service.
It has attracted nearly 440 exhibitors, most of them local companies.
This is also the first time that the two jewelry shows were opened to public visitors.
Wu Leung Lee Ltd., a well-established local jewelry company, has participated in the exhibitions for many years.
“Unlike in the past, the exhibition this time is aimed at both trade buyers and retail buyers, so we are participating in the raffle organized by the HKTDC and offering discounts to attract local jewelry lovers,” said Carmen Wang, director and general manager of the company.
Victor Yiu, vice chairman of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, said that with people unable to travel abroad due to the pandemic, the mainland market’s strong spending power has stayed in the mainland, forming a business opportunity for jewelers.
Yiu’s company, Brilliant Trading Co (1974) Ltd, was also one of the exhibitors at the shows.
He hoped to make use of both the physical exhibition and the HKTDC’s online matching system as a platform to promote his designs to local retailers and buyers from all over the world.
