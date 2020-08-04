The story appears on
HK reports 80 new coronavirus cases
HONG Kong reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of more than 100 new cases each day, but a health official stressed that anti-epidemic measures cannot be loosened.
So far, Hong Kong has reported 3,589 cases, and the number of those who remain in hospital stands at 1,243. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 37.
Multiple social distancing measures due today, including limited dine-in services at restaurants and closures of entertainment venues, will be extended for another seven days as the epidemic situation remains grave, according to a statement of the government yesterday.
