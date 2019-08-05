The story appears on
Page A3
August 5, 2019
Related News
HK residents protest outside US consulate
MEMBERS of the public in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday gathered outside the US Consulate General in Hong Kong to protest against the US interference in Hong Kong affairs.
Hundreds of protesters, who came despite the drizzle, raised banners and placards with slogans expressing their anger, including “Stop meddling in HK affairs and causing chaos” and “Foreign forces have no right to interfere.”
“Give the peaceful life back to the Hong Kong people!” the crowd chanted.
“We want stability and hope the US side will stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and causing chaos,” said Wong, one of the protesters.
“Wanton remarks of the US side and other foreign forces have misled some of the radical youth to violence. Recent protests have severely disrupted Hong Kong residents’ daily life,” said Yeung, another protester.
“The Hong Kong people can handle Hong Kong’s affairs, and I believe things will get better,” he added.
Young people and elderly residents alike joined the protest outside the consulate in Central District of Hong Kong.
An elderly protester surnamed Wong told reporters that he believed foreign forces were behind recent violent incidents.
“Those violent radicals can not represent Hong Kong residents. What we want are stability, prosperity and well-being,” he said.
