HK scraps most COVID-19 rules

HONG Kong will cancel its stringent COVID-19 rules from today, city leader John Lee said, meaning that arrivals will no longer need to do mandatory polymerase chain reaction tests while the city’s vaccine pass would also be scrapped.

All measures would be cancelled today, apart from the wearing of masks which still remains compulsory, Lee told a media briefing yesterday.

“The city has reached a relatively high vaccination rate which builds an anti-epidemic barrier.

“Hong Kong has a sufficient amount of medicine to fight COVID, and healthcare workers have gained rich experience in facing the pandemic,” he added.

Lee said his government is aiming to reopen the borders with the mainland by January 15 and was working with authorities over the border to ensure an orderly re-opening.

He said the authorities have been preparing for the scrapping of all restrictions. “The time is appropriate for us to do this, having prepared for six months. The whole society is preparing for this. We are doing this according to our local epidemic situation.”

Hong Kong’s vaccine pass requirement, which was imposed in February and was a must for people to access most venues, will end from today. Social distancing rules such as a cap on gatherings of more than 12 people in public will also be scrapped.

The city has for nearly three years largely followed mainland’s lead in tackling the novel coronavirus, with both places being the last strongholds in adopting a zero-COVID policy. The removal of the curbs is likely to result in an increase of travelers.

China’s mainland will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from January 8.

Restrictions on travel between Hong Kong and the mainland were imposed in early 2020. The reopening was postponed several times due to outbreaks in Hong Kong or the mainland.

International passengers arriving in Hong Kong since mid-month are no longer subject to COVID-related movement controls, the government said in December.

Business groups, and diplomats had slammed the virus rules, saying they threatened Hong Kong’s competitiveness and standing as an international financial center.