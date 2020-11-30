HK suspends schools amid virus spike

Home » Nation

HONG Kong will suspend face-to-face classes and activities of kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools until the start of Christmas break in view of the latest epidemic situation, the city’s eduction bureau said yesterday.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported 115 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking its total tally to 6,238. The newly confirmed cases involved 109 local infections and the remaining six were imported. Of the local cases, 24 had an unknown source of infection, 62 were related to a dancing cluster, which has caused 479 infections so far.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, said the recent confirmed cases showed that this wave of epidemic in Hong Kong is severer than the last one.