HK to allow transit from mainland

TRAVELERS from the Chinese mainland will be able to transit in Hong Kong International Airport to other destinations from Saturday through October 15, but the transit service for the other way around is still suspended, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said yesterday.

Hong Kong International Airport has resumed transit services since June 1. Passengers are required to have boarding passes under the same ticket if their connecting flights are operated by different airlines. Their luggage must be labeled with a tag to the destination.

Travelers are required to complete transfers within 24 hours.

All transit services were suspended from March 25.

Cathay Pacific Airways will be the main beneficiary of the new policy, given rival Hong Kong Airlines flies only regionally in Asia.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said on Wednesday that opening mainland transit flights would improve its passenger volumes and that it could gear up at short notice to add flights.

He said one-third of Cathay’s passengers were transiting the airport at present for connecting flights, down from around 40 percent to 50 percent before the pandemic.