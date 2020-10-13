Hainan braces for typhoon onslaught

Home » Nation

THREE typhoons are expected to successively hit south China’s island province of Hainan in mid-October, local weather station has forecast.

The province is currently experiencing typhoon Linfa, which is the 15th cyclone of this year, with torrential rains hitting the southeastern stretch of Hainan, the Xisha Islands, as well as parts of the province’s coastal areas from Sunday.

The 16th typhoon of this year was to form in the east of the South China Sea yesterday, and it is expected to make landfall today or daytime tomorrow in southeastern Hainan.

As soon as the 16th typhoon recedes, a new one is forecast to hit the South China Sea around Thursday, generating storms from October 15 to 19, according to the local weather station.

The local emergency management department has warned of possible flooding in medium and small rivers, urban flooding and geological disasters in mountainous areas.