Hainan issues environment guidelines

Home » Nation

Authorities in the southern island province of Hainan have issued guidelines to help protect the local environment.

The guidelines, including 100 specific measures, require that new government-invested public buildings and scale commercial properties with social investment should be built via prefabricated construction by 2020. By 2022, all new buildings in the province should be built this way.

By the end of 2020, production, sales and use of non-degradable plastic bags and tableware will be completely banned in Hainan. Big and medium-sized restaurants and canteens will be installed with high-efficiency purification facilities, according to the guidelines.

New-energy vehicles will be promoted, with more than 30,000 green cars to be used and 28,000 charging stations to be built by 2020.

Rivers will be treated to ensure water quality, and by 2020, all black and odorous water will be transformed. The guidelines also require garbage to be treated properly.