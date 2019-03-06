Hainan sets new-energy auto targets

Home » Nation

South island province of Hainan will ban the sale of oil-fueled automobiles throughout the province by 2030, the provincial government said yesterday.

The province will speed up the promotion of clean-energy vehicles, and has set specific targets and outlined a roadmap.

According to a development plan issued by the provincial government, all vehicles added or replaced in the public service sector, including government vehicles and buses, will use clean energy as of 2020.

New and replaced rental cars and vehicles used for postal service and logistics are required to use new energy. Automobiles used for sanitation, tourist transport and urban-rural passenger transit will be replaced by clean-energy vehicles by 2025.

A greater proportion of newly-licensed private passenger cars will be new-energy vehicles, with a 10 percent increase every year, eventually reaching 80 percent by 2025.