Handicraft prosperity for villagers

Home » Nation

The farthest place Quan Yanling has ever been to is a city 100km away from her village, but the Christmas decorations she makes have been sold to countries thousands of kilometers away.

Quan, 51, a farmer in Hubo Village, Horqin Zuoyi Rear Banner, joined a handicrafts cooperative in April.

She makes Christmas snow houses, Jack-o’-lanterns and polar bear toys that are exported to 10 countries including France, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, the United States and Russia. Bai Yizhen, head of the cooperative, said: “To my surprise, I can earn money from my hobby of making handicrafts.”

Bai started to make Christmas decorations in April 2017.

“I made 200 Christmas snow houses and earned over 300 yuan,” she said.

Seeing Bai’s success, nearly 100 villagers joined her.

“With help from the village’s women association, we established a cooperative,” she said.

Since the cooperative was established in July 2017, more than 800 women have joined.

Before, some 80 households were recognized as living under the poverty line.

Now, every member of the cooperative can earn from 1,000 to 3,000 yuan (US$145 to US$435) a month.

“With sowing and reaping machines, we no longer have to work in the field as much as we did in the past,” said Yang Jinlan, 56, who joined the cooperative in April. “Simply sitting at home, I sometimes found it boring. However, life is now much more fun after I started to make handicrafts.”

Quan Yanling’s family used to be living under the poverty line, but now, with income from making handicrafts and farming they have money.

Her 6-year-old grandson keeps her company when she makes handicrafts.

“I want to make more handicrafts, earn more money and take my grandson abroad to visit the hometown of polar bears and reindeer someday,” she said.