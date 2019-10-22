The story appears on
Page A6
October 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Harnessing power to combat poverty
Billions have been invested to upgrade power networks in the rural areas of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in a bid to assist local anti-poverty work.
A total of 2.6 billion yuan (US$370 million) from the central government has been spent this year, while the regional government and the local grid power companies have also increased investment to improve power facilities, the regional development and reform commission said.
Thanks to an uninterrupted power supply, an embroidery cooperative in Akqi County in the southern Xinjiang is able to get rid of inefficient handwork and bring in more income for rural women.
Upgrading of old and outdated power infrastructures in the eastern Xinjiang’s Hami, a city famous for its honey-dew melons, has enabled local melon farmers to irrigate land even under severe weather conditions when blackouts used to be prevalent.
The regional government has also invested nearly 3.4 billion yuan so far this year to channel fresh tap water to over 266,000 poor residents.
Nearly 2,500 kilometers of rural roads have been built to make trips more convenient for local residents.
